The Scottish Conservative candidate for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine has said that he has received a great reception from voters in the constituency.

Andrew Bowie said: “We are having quite a good night, we’ve had a great campaign - absolutely fantastic.

“We have travelled the length and bredth of the constituency from Stonehaven to Laurencekirk and out to Banchory, I’m absolutely knackered.

“The reception we have been getting has just been great.”