West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine SNP candidate, Stuart Donaldson, has spoken to us at the AECC count.

He said: "It's looking better than expected. I think that's been the message throughout the campaign.

Stuart Donaldson's pink shoelaces have been attracting a lot of attention at the count

"Most people predict this seat to turn blue but I think it will be a lot closer than many people predicted."