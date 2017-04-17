Husting event for local candidates

With local council elections due to take place on May 4, a husting event has been organised at Stonehaven Town Hall for prospective councillors to address voters.

Seven candidates are standing for four seats in the Stonehaven and Lower Deeside ward.

The candidates are Wendy Agnew (Scottish Conservative and Unionist), Philip Bishop (Independent), Raymond James Christie (Scottish Labour Party),

Sarah Dickinson (Scottish Liberal Democrats), Dennis Robertson (Scottish National Party (SNP)), Rachel Shanks (Scottish Green Party) and Sandy Wallace

(Scottish Conservative and Unionist).

Local community radio station Mearns FM are hosting the event, and will be broadcasting live the debate and questions on the night to enable those who can’t make it along to listen in and get an idea of who they would like to vote for.

Each candidate will be given an allotted time slot to tell the public and the listeners why they should vote for them, and it will then be opened up to the audience for questions.

The event will be held on Friday April 21, doors open 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

It’s been five years since an election was last held to appoint all of the elected members that make up Aberdeenshire Council.

And it’s the first time that 16 and 17-year- olds will be able to cast their vote in a Scottish local government election. Potential voters must be registered to vote before the deadline passes at midnight on Monday, April 17.