John Waddell to stand as Lib Dem candidate in General Election

The Scottish Liberal Democrats have selected their candidate, John Waddell, to stand for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine in the General Election on June 8.

The constituency was previously held by Liberal Democrat MP, Sir Robert Smith, from 1997 to 2015.

The 25 year old, from Banchory, works in the Westhill office for North East MSP Mike Rumbles as a caseworker - helping constituents and communities raise and resolve local issues.

Mr Waddell stood for the party in the 2016 Scottish Parliament Elections for the Aberdeen South and North Kincardine constituency, a large part of which covers the West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine constituency.

He said: “It is great honour to be nominated to stand for my home constituency. We have a tough fight on our hands but people are starting to get fed up of the SNP saying one thing and doing another. In ten years of government they have done very little to support our local economy and communities in the North East.

“The SNP’s back and forth with the Conservatives has created even more division. The Tories have given the Nationalists all the ammunition they need for another independence referendum. People in West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine should not reward them for that with their vote.

“I think we need to get back to having an MP who will stand up for everyone in the constituency and deliver for the region. The Liberal Democrats are the only party who are fighting to keep Scotland in the UK and the UK in the Single Market and EU. That is what most people in West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine want to see.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP for the North East, Mike Rumbles added: “John is extremely hard working and more than anything else cares about helping local people and our communities. We could not ask for a better representative for our area.

“This area has a strong tradition of voting Liberal Democrat, both Sir Robert Smith and I have held the seat in Westminster and the Scottish Parliament in recent years. John has the best chance of taking it back from the SNP who now take voters here for granted.

“We need to send a clear message to the SNP and the Tories that their squabble over narrow Scottish and UK nationalism will only create a bigger mess than the one we already have. It is time to get on with the day job.”