Local prospective SNP candidates announced

The Stonehaven and Mearns branch of the SNP have nominated their prospective candidates to contest the Mearns as well as the Stonehaven and Lower Deeside wards at the council election in May.

At a meeting held in Stonehaven last month, branch members nominated Dennis Robertson for the Stonehaven and Lower Deeside ward, and Leigh Wilson for the Mearns ward. No other members sought nomination, and both candidates were nominated unanimously.

Dennis Robertson is the former elected MSP for Aberdeenshire West 2011-16, and the first blind MSP to have been elected to the Scottish Parliament. In Parliament, Mr Robertson sat on the Health & Sport Committee and was the Deputy Convenor of the Energy, Economy & Tourism Committee.

Mr Robertson said: “I amd elighted to be nominated as a prospective candidate for my local ward of Stonehaven & Lower Deeside. If elected, I believe I can use my experience as an MSP to deliver for the local community. My main priorities are to ensure that our children and young people get th ebest possible start in life and this means working together in closing the attainment gap and supporting those who want to go to college or university as well as encourage local business apprentice schemes.

“My experience of over 30 years in social work and rehabilitation will help in driving through health and social care integration locally. I will continue to work alongside thrid-sector organisations to protect the most vulnerable in our community.”

Mr Wilson said: “I am delighted to be selected as the SNP prospective candidate and it would be an honour to represent the people of the Mearns. The coming years will prove to be an exciting time for this area with real investment in the proposed Laurencekirk flyover, significant attainment funding directed to our local schools, and the completion of the AWPR to strengthen transport links to Aberdeen. I am committed to being part of this progress by ensuring that this part of the country always continues to move forward.”

Callum McSwain (Branch Convenor) said: “Dennis and Leigh are both excellent candidates and I know that they will, given the opportunity, be excellent local councillors. This branch will be doing all it can to ensure that they are elected and they are both provided the opportunity to positively influence our community.”.