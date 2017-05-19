Men’s Shed hoping to take over pavilion

Stonehaven’s beach pavilion could become the new home for the town’s Men’s Shed group.

Since the shock revelation last month that Stonehaven’s beach pavilion is facing closure, speculation has been rife about what will become of the building.

The local authority said that the pavilion - or ‘green hut’ as it is known locally - would only stay open if a local community group or organisation came forward to take it over, after they said it was “surplus to requirements”.

Representing the Men’s Shed, Bill Allan told members of Stonehaven and District Community Council last week that the group were hoping to eventually take over the building - but only if alternative premises could be found for all of the current users of the pavilion.

He told community councillors that there are currently 50 members, with 100 on a waiting list until the group find a suitable premises. The group have applied for permission to use an old bunker at Viewmount as a temporary base.

He said: “We are disappointed that there was no consultation from Aberdeenshire Council with existing users of the pavilion. They assured us that they were confident that alternative facilities could be found for them all. If they are all satisfied, we want to secure that facility for ourselves. We envision people coming in to socialise, and sell craft items.”

Community councillor Ian Hunter said: “The building needs repairs, and I can think of no better group to take it on. It would keep it as a community asset.”

