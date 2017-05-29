Plans lodged for holiday park at former Mearns piggery

Plans to turn a former Mearns piggery into a tourist holiday park consisting of 57 chalets have been submitted.

Applicant Monarch Leisure and Park Homes want to demolish the site at Dowrieburn, Laurencekirk and build 57 lodges, including two retail units, a site office and car park.

A planning statement by Alan Seath Planning Consultancy to Aberdeenshire Council states: “An entrance feature welcomes visitors and a nature observation tower introduces a visitor attraction.

“It is intended to source the chalets from the Stately-Albion range, a reputable supplier to the tourist industry. They will be located in a landscape setting to be designed taking into account the landscape and character of the area.”

The development will be located four miles from Laurencekirk and Fettercairn.

The statement adds: “It will provide accommodation for visitors to Aberdeenshire on a site which is well located in relation to visitor attractions.

“The settlements of Stonehaven, Montrose, Arbroath and Aberdeen allow tourists to visit these and other centres/attractions in the North-east.

“Other tourist attractions such as the legendary Balmoral Castle, Castle Fraser and Crathes are among some of the heritage attractions nearby. St Cyrus Nature Reserve is within a few miles of the site providing an attractive destination for nature lovers.”

It adds: “The distilleries at Fettercairn, Braemar, Ballater, Banchory and Alford all with visitor centres and tours allow access to one of Scotland’s best known industries.”