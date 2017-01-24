Stonehaven Resident, Sarah Dickinson, announced as Liberal Democrat candidate in Aberdeenshire Council elections

Aberdeenshire Liberal Democrats have announced that Sarah Dickinson has been selected as their candidate for the Aberdeenshire Council ward of Stonehaven and Lower Deeside in the May 2017 elections.

Peter Bellarby, who is retiring as councillor for the ward, said “Sarah will make an excellent councillor who will be a strong voice for Stonehaven and Lower Deeside.”

He added: “Sarah has been a resident of Stonehaven for over 20 years. She was a member of the Stonehaven and District Community Council from 2004 to 2009 during which time she was responsible for a major consultation exercise through which she met with over 50 local groups to discuss their priorities and concerns for the town both as residents and in the context of the needs of their group. She wrote up the results of this research in the Future of Stonehaven Report 2006. In response to this work, Sarah co-founded the Stonehaven Adopt-a-Street Litter Scheme for which she subsequently received the Green Butterfly Award. She also worked for several years with a local group looking at ways to improve facilities for sports and leisure in the town.”

“Sarah has significant experience of Community Planning having worked in 2008-2009 as a development worker for the Aberdeen Civic Forum which represents the views of residents and communities of interest in the city’s community planning process.

“In December 2009, Sarah’s eldest son, Sam, was seriously injured in a car accident which left him with high level paralysis. In the aftermath of the accident, Sarah prioritised supporting her son through his subsequent rehabilitation and then until he had finished at university last year.

“Sarah is a passionate believer in the power and importance of local communities. She loves this area and, if elected, she will be a strong advocate not just for maintaining and safeguarding what is best about the area but for improving and building on its facilities and opportunities as well.”.