Stuart Donaldson to stand for re-election

Stuart Donaldson has confirmed he will be campaigning to retain his seat as MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine in the snap General Election on Thursday June 8.

Mr Donaldson was elected to the post with a 7,033 majority over Conservative candidate Alexander Burnett in 2015, following a 25.9 per cent swing towards SNP.

And after Prime Minister Theresa May was backed by MPs over her calls for a snap General Election in June, Donaldson – at 25 currently the youngest male MP at Westminster – is ready for a new campaign.

Donaldson, who grew up in Banchory, said: “It is an absolute privilege to represent the area in which I grew up and call home.

“I want the very best for everyone who lives and works in this area. That is why I will continue to work with stakeholders to promote Aberdeenshire as a key tourist destination.

“I will continue to lobby mobile and broadband providers to enhance our rural economy, continue to be a vocal supporter and advocate of our local industries from oil and gas to farming and continue my work on equality and empowerment. Over the past 2 years I have worked hard to represent all my constituents and engage with businesses, communities and organisations across West Aberdeenshire & Kincardine.

“My work for West Aberdeenshire & Kincardine has only just begun and I will approach this election with the same energy and enthusiasm that I take to work every day as an MP.”