Portlethen woman Emma is going “Bald for Bairns”

A Portlethen woman who has been growing her hair for more than 10 years is preparing to shave it all off for charity.

Emma Steeley (25), will cut off her metre-long hair to raise money for sick children on March 6.

Instead of just cutting off her locks, Emma, who has called her campaign Bald for Bairns, will shave her head live on Facebook. She will then donate her hair to the Little Princess Trust, to be used to make wigs for children who may have lost their hair through treatment for illness.

As well as this, she is hoping to raise £2,000 to be split between the charity and the ARCHIE Foundation

She said: “I have been growing my hair for over ten years, and I could scarcely begin to imagine how I would feel if it was taken from me against my will. My hair is very much part of my identity and I’m always quite proud of it, especially when strangers take the time to compliment it, or can’t help but touch it! I’ve decided that I’ve had the benefit of my hair for long enough, and I really hope that in donating it to The Little Princess Trust, I can do my small part to help a child feel beautiful and confident while fighting one of the most frightening of illnesses.

You can follow the event on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BaldForBairns/ or on Twitter: twitter.com/BaldForBairns

Emma also has a Virgin Money Giving fundraising page.