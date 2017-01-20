Porty ‘Funbox’ Show

Tickets are now on sale for ‘Highland Fling’, the new Funbox show, in Portlethen.

The show takes place on Saturday, April 22 at 1pm and 3.30pm at the Portlethen Academy theatre, and the show is fundraising for Fishermoss PSA.

Tickets re £13.50 per person or £50 for a family ticket, and are available online at www.aberdeenperformingarts.com

More information can be found online by searching ‘Funbox portlethen’ on Facebook.

Wear something tartan and join in the hoolie!

