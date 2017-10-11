Process begins for creation of latest Aberdeenshire Local Development Plan

Planners have set out a timetable for the production of a new Aberdeenshire Local Development Plan (LDP), which provides a planning blueprint for the area.

Just months after the adoption of the current plan, work has started on the pre-planning phase of a four-year project to produce the next one.

Planners have been attending community council forum events across the area in recent weeks, to put forward a draft programme of work, called the Local Development Plan Scheme 2018.

Increased engagement with communities is one of the recommendations being taken forward following evaluation of the process to create the last LDP.

Extensive engagement with community councils and other interested parties will be undertaken before councillors are asked to consider, comment upon, and agree the publication of a Main Issues Report and proposed Local Development Plan for publication in November 2018.

The five-year programme for the production of the LDP is currently:

* 2017 Pre-planning of the Aberdeenshire Local Development Plan.

* 2018 Publication of a Main Issues Report and draft proposed plan.

* 2019 Publication of a Proposed Local Development Plan.

* 2020 Examination of the plan.

* 2021 Adoption of the plan.

This is in line with Scottish Ministers’ expectations that Local Development Plans are adopted within two years of the adoption of a Strategic Development Plan.

The draft Local Development Plan Scheme 2018 will be reported to Local Area Committees in November, before Infrastructure Services Committee is asked to approve it on January 25, 2018.