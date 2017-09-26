Promenade project meeting a success

A public meeting held last week to discuss future plans for Stonehaven’s boardwalk has been described as “positive” by organisers, after more than 50 people turned out to take part in the discussion.

The Stonehaven Grand Promenade meeting, organised by Stonehaven Town Partnership (STP), was held last Thursday and was attended by residents, Councillors, community groups and officers from Aberdeenshire Council.

Isabel Munn, Project Development Co-ordinator for STP, said: “A big thank you to the 50 + people who came to the meeting on a wet Thursday evening. It was great to see so many people representing different groups from Stonehaven and the many residents, Councillor’s and officers from Aberdeenshire Council who came along to see what the project is trying to achieve.”

Sheila Howarth, who is Chair of the Stonehaven Tourism Group, gave a short presentation about the origin of the project, what the whole project is aiming to achieve and what the project aims to address in the initial stages. There was an animation showing the area between Salmon Lane and Backies Car Park which had been commissioned by Stonehaven Town Partnership (STP), which showed some of the ideas of what could be included in the area. There were information boards with the results of a feasibility study that had also been commissioned by the STP which everyone was encouraged to look at and post comments on, about what they would like to see included in the initial phase.

Isabel continued: “There were lots of positive comments about the idea of the project and some good suggestions of what could be included, such as:

disabled access, cycle, run lane next to a widened boardwalk, mood lighting, better signage to and from the castle, information/education boards about wildlife, a visitor centre, shelters for bad weather, beach huts selling local crafts and for families to rent out, viewpoints with binoculars/telescopes, picnic benches, tables and seating made from recycled materials and a themed and colourful sea wall.

“All of these ideas will be discussed at the next meeting. The boards will be on show, upstairs at the library in October and we would welcome any other ideas of what can be done to improve the sea front area for everyone!

“Any ideas or questions about the project can be sent to projects@stpweb.org”