Public urged to support refugees

As Christian Aid marks 60 years of Christian Aid Week (May 14-20), the organisation is inviting people to join them in standing in solidarity with refugees around the world.

The charity has been working with refugees since the Second World War, and says it is not turning its back on those in need now. It says tens of millions of people across the globe are forced from their homes due to war, conflict and disaster.

Many are forced to make life-threateningly dangerous journeys in search of a safe place to call home.

While the majority of today’s refugees seek sanctuary in poor countries, in 2015 some one million people crossed into Europe. With borders across the continent now closed to refugees, thousands are stranded - and in need of urgent help.

Loretta Minghella, Chief Executive of Christian Aid said: “We have been supporting refugees since European refugees sought refuge in London in the aftermath of the Second World War, and we are not turning our backs now.

“There are millions of families - mothers, fathers, children - who are running from conflict, danger and persecution around the world in search of a safe place to call home.

“It’s time to say they have been running long enough. We are inviting the public to join us this Christian Aid Week by standing with refugees and with people living in poverty.”

Christian Aid Week unites over 20,000 churches every year to support “global neighbours” in need who are suffering through no fault of their own. With that support, Christian Aid and its global partners continue to provide help for refugees with essentials including food and shelter, as well as advocating for policies to protect them and help them on the ground.

To donate online, visit www.caweek.org or text GIVE to 70040 to give £5.