Revealed! The biggest fashion trends Brits have sworn to never do again

The nation has experienced some crazy fashion trends in the last few decades, from shaved eyebrows to popper pants, but which one do they regret the most?

New research from personalised clothing retailer, Banana Moon Clothing, has revealed the one fashion trend the nation has sworn to never do again - having a thong visible above your trousers!

Almost all UK adults (99%) have stated that they will never again follow this once popular fashion trend. Other fashion fails Brits have decided to leave in the past, are:

Bowl haircuts (98% wouldn’t do again)

Popper pants (97%)

Wearing overalls over one shoulder (97%)

A tribal tattoo on your upper arm (96%)

Very bright eyeshadow (96%)

For some, these fashion regrets happened a long time ago, and for others, it seemed like only yesterday. Over a quarter (28%) of Brits experienced their biggest fashion regret in their late teens, and 24% were in their 20’s. Not everyone grows wiser as they grow older though, with 11% of the nation having a fashion regret over the age of 40 – women (12%) more so than men (10%).

The top questionable fashion trends Brits admitted to doing in the past are:

Tying a jumper around their waist (36%)

Double denim (23%)

Hair scrunchies (20%)

Oversized jeans (19%)

Two bits of hair hanging either side of your face, with the rest of your hair tied up (18%)

Very bright eye-shadow (18%)

Short sleeves over long sleeves (17%)

Velour tracksuit (16%)

Shaved/ over tweezed eyebrows (15%)

Low rise trousers (15%)

Despite these questionable fashion trends once being popular, over a third of respondents thought they looked great at the time, with nearly one in five following a trend because it was popular with their friends (19%). However, for some the embarrassment of their past choices is all too real – 19% cringe when they think of how they used to dress and 17% wouldn’t want anyone to see photos of themselves in their past outfits.

Alex Grace, Managing Director at Banana Moon Clothing, said: “The fashion world is constantly evolving and things we thought looked great in the past seem to be a disaster when we look back on the photos!

“We’ve launched this competition to discover the UK’s biggest fashion regrets, and to uncover the fashion choices we would never do again. We’re looking forward to selecting a winner and seeing pictures of people’s biggest fashion regrets of years gone by.”

