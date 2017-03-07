RNLI Stonehaven to hold Spinathon for local charities

Stonehaven RNLI Crew are taking part in a Spin-a-thon at Stonehaven Leisure Centre this Saturday (March 11), to help to raise funds for the Stonehaven Sea Cadet Unit and Cornerstone Stonehaven.

Each crew member will cycle for 45 minutes, for a total of 12 hours, and they are hoping to raise £500.

To make a contribution and help them to meet their target, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lifeboat-crew

