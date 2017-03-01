Scotland retains Fair Trade Nation status

Scotland has retained Fair Trade Nation status with 43 per cent more consumers reporting that they bought Fairtrade products in 2016 than in the preceding year.

According to analysis by the Scottish Fair Trade Forum, in the last four years there has been a 30 per cent increase in the number of towns with Fair Trade status, rising to 65 in 2016.

75 per cent of local authority areas now have Fair Trade status with 70 per cent of higher education institutions and 20 per cent of schools achieving the standard.

Scotland was only the second nation in the world, after Wales, to achieve Fair Trade Nation status in 2013 and support sales of products that offer a better deal to workers in developing countries.

International Development Minister Alasdair Allan said: “The reassessment of Scotland’s status as a Fair Trade Nation demonstrates our continued commitment to supporting those in the developing world who need our help and ensures producers get a fair price for their goods.

“Scotland is a caring nation and I am delighted that more Scots are demonstrating this by choosing to buy Fairtrade products. This is good news for people in developing countries who benefit greatly from the Fairtrade premium.”

Martin Rhodes, director of the Scottish Fair Trade Forum, said: “Having Scotland’s Fair Trade Nation status affirmed once more shows that Fair Trade campaigners across Scotland have continued to work tirelessly to consolidate on past achievements and make further progress towards ensuring support for Fair Trade continues to grow.”