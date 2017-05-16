Scottish students urged to reclaim deposits

As the end of term approaches and a summer of travelling or work awaits, it’s easy for students to forget about reclaiming deposits from rented accommodation.

But research from SafeDeposits Scotland has shown that students at some universities are more forgetful than others.

Currently, 188 tenancy deposits remain unclaimed by students from Scottish colleges and universities, worth almost £62,000. SafeDeposits Scotland carried out the research by identifying all tenants who have a university email account registered against their name on the deposit account.

By far the largest contributor to the total were St. Andrews University students. Over half (103) of the unclaimed deposits came from students at Scotland’s oldest university, missing out on an average of around £406 each.

At the other end of the spectrum, only one student at Edinburgh College has not reclaimed the £44.60 owed to them.

The average deposit left unclaimed by students at Aberdeen University (£235.68), where property prices and rental valuations have traditionally been higher than other Scottish cities, was lower than those at Glasgow, Dundee and Edinburgh Universities.

Students at some institutions, however, have perfect records on reclaiming deposits. For example, students at City of Glasgow College, the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, UWS, and Queen Margaret University left no deposits unclaimed.

Victoria Nixon, operations manager, at SafeDeposits Scotland, said: “It’s interesting to see the disparity in rates of deposits left unclaimed by students across the country and the reasons behind it may be complex and varied.

“Some people may simply forget, some might think they won’t get it back, and others might think it’s an inconvenience. But in reality; the process is straightforward and should disputes over deductions arise, an independent adjudicator will work to find an amicable resolution for all parties.

“Tenancy deposit schemes like SafeDeposits Scotland were introduced to help tenants and landlords get a fair deal at the end of a lease agreement and claiming your deposit is straightforward.”