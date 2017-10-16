Sea Cadet stalwart Mags

Local resident Magdalene Black (71) has passed away after a long battle with ill health.

Mags was born and raised in Stonehaven, and educated at Fetteresso Primary before the old Mackie Academy on Arduthie Road.

She spent most of her working life with Abertay Papersacks at Mugiemoss, Aberdeen.

Mags was heavily involved with Sea Cadets, joining TS Carron in 1977 after popping down for ‘a couple of nights’ to teach first aid. The couple of nights lasted 40 years!

She held many titles including Officer Commanding Girls Nautical Training Corps Stonehaven Unit, where she was very protective of ‘her girls’. She and her husband George were like parents to many.

Fun and laughter were always at the forefront but she was ready with a telling-off should it be required!

Mags had a long association with the Sea Cadet Corps, as Girls District Officer, then becoming Assistant District Officer when the GNs and Sea Cadets merged in 1992. She was District Officer Grampian before moving to Area Recreational Officer for the Northern Area.

Mags went on to the Unit Management Committee, serving until October 2016 when ill health ended active association with cadets. She and George remained loyal, hard-working supporters of TS Carron. Mags attended this year’s National Combined Regatta in London supporting the local cadets.

Mags was awarded the Sea Cadet Medal by the organisation in recognition of her outstanding service. She is survived by George and extended family.