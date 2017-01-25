SSEN issues warning after lucky escape

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) is asking its customers and members of communities in the north east to report any damage they see to the electricity network and to stay safe around fallen or damaged power lines.

This call comes after a damaged wooden electricity pole was discovered on a road near Drumrossie Home Farm, Insch earlier this month. As engineers investigated the cause of the fallen power line, it became apparent that it had been struck by a vehicle.

The pole and associated wires had been damaged but not reported by a third party and had become an obvious hazard to other road users. Luckily a member of the public contacted SSEN’s customer contact centre and the incident was dealt with accordingly.

Neil Wilson, Head of Region at SSEN said: “We were very lucky that one of our customers reported this incident to us as the consequences could have been extremely serious had we not been informed.

"We are taught from a young age that electricity can be dangerous, but the hazards are not always easy to see. Even lines operating at low voltages can prove fatal in these circumstances and we are urging our communities to be vigilant and report damage as soon as possible.

“A common misconception about electricity is that you have to touch the power line or equipment for it to cause injury. We want to make sure our customers know not to approach damaged or fallen power lines, stay safe by keeping a good distance away, and to report the incident immediately so our engineers can safely protect our communities.”

SSEN’s customers can call national helpline 105 to report power cuts as well as report damage to electricity power lines, substations or equipment that could put themselves, or someone else, in danger.

If it is a safety emergency, customers are urged to dial 999 and ask for the police who will contact SSEN directly.