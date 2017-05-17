Stonehaven couple set off on adventure

An exploring and adventuring couple originally from Stonehaven have embarked on an expedition which could see them become the first people in history to travel the length of Alaska by human power alone.

The Due North:Alaska expedition will see Luke and Hazel Robertson kayak, bike and run from the Southernmost point to the Northernmost point of mainland Alaska, passing through the Yukon region of Canada along their way. The pair will cover 1900 miles in around 80 days.

Luke and Hazel set off from Ketchikan, Alaska on Sunday (May 14) and will now spend the next twenty or so days kayaking 400 miles up the Inside Passage of the Pacific Ocean to Haines.

Speaking to Royal Scottish Geographical Society (RSGS) HQ just as they prepared to set off the couple said: “We are so excited that after months of preparation Expedition Due North: Alaska is now underway! Touching the Southernmost point of the state of Alaska felt very special but now the hard work really begins! We’re currently making our way by kayak through the Pacific Ocean and the ‘Inside Passage’ of Alaska.

“Everything about this place feels big, raw and very very wild. We cannot wait to explore this vast wilderness over the next few months and to share this journey with people back home via social media. The temperate ‘rain’-forest region that we’re paddling through is already living up to its name and it’s been pretty wet so far! We’re sure there’ll be plenty of sunny days to come though especially with the 24 hour daylight we’ll encounter as we head high above the Arctic Circle.

“It’s a been a real team effort to get us to the start line and we’d like to thank so many people for their help, in particular the Royal Scottish Geographical Society for its support of this expedition and to everyone that’s donated to Marie Curie too. Thanks as well to Education Scotland who we will be working with throughout the expedition to share our journey with school pupils throughout Scotland.”

Hazel and Luke will be sending back footage from their trip as well as speaking live to school pupils via the ‘Glow Network’.

You can follow Luke and Hazel’s progress live on their website duenorthalaska.com

What do you think?

Email us at news@mearnsleader.com, phone us on (01569) 785702 or pop in to the Mearns Leader office at 12 Ann Street, Sotnehaven.