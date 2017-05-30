Stonehaven Girlguiding in crisis

Rainbow, Brownie and Guide units in Stonehaven are at crisis point due to a shortage of leaders and helpers.

One Rainbow unit has already been forced to close in the town, with a gorwing number of children on the waiting list until a new leader can be found to re-open one of their units.

A lack of volunteers for Bronwies and Guides mean that they are also struggling.

Girlguiding representative Fiona Campbell said: “Obviously our main need is for Leaders who are available to attend every week, but offers of help on a bi-weekly or monthly basis, help with adminishation or accounts, expertise in other areas such as craft, baking or other skill sets who could help on an occasional basis or during work on a particular badge are all welcome.

“Only with more help can we hope to offer more quality Guiding experiences for your daughter/ ward. Don’t forget, we welcome men as Unit Helpers.”

An Open Information evening will be held this Friday (June 2) from 6.30-7.30pm at the South Church Hall. Representatives from all units will be available to answer questions.