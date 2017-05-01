Stonehaven salon scoops awards

Stonehaven Hair and Beauty Salon, Fusion, was named as Best Stonehaven Business in the Aberdeen Business Awards recently.

The team will now go on to the next round of the awards, being held in Glasgow on May 28.

After also being shortlisted for the Scottish Independent Retail Awards, Fusion won Best Hair and Beauty Salon in the North at the award show , also in Glasgow, on April 25.

Fusion’s Sandra Hunter said: “We are over the moon at winning these prestigious awards. It’s fantastic for the team to be recognised for all thier hard work and the great job that they do.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to the Team for there dedication and commitment to Fusion and all our lovely clients for there support and continued custom over the years.”

