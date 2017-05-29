Sustrans’ Bike to School Week rolls through Scotland

Families across Scotland are being encouraged to take part in Sustrans’ Bike to School Week 2017 (June 5-9) and discover the benefits of cycling, scootering and walking.

Bike to School Week is an opportunity for children and parents to kick-start active travel habits and switch to cycling, scootering or walking for the school journey.

It is also a time to celebrate the good work already being done in schools to inspire more children and their parents to cycle, scoot or walk to school.

Run by Sustrans Scotland, the free event is open to schools across Scotland and to celebrate, Sustrans has produced a series of teaching resources helping explore the benefits of travelling by bike, scooter and foot.

Activities range from planning the school journey to conducting a traffic survey, learning about the effects of activity on the heart and carrying out simple checks on bikes and scooters.

Cecilia Oram, Sustrans Scotland Smarter Choices co-ordinator said: “We hope as many schools as possible get behind Bike to School Week. It is a great opportunity for parents to encourage their children to be more active in their journey to school.

“Cycling, scootering and walking form part of the solution to many of today’s challenges - from air pollution to congestion, childhood obesity and physical inactivity.

“The average primary school journey is 1.6 miles - a distance that can be cycled, scooted or walked as an easy way of building more physical activity into our busy lives.”

There is a growing body of evidence that demonstrates cycling and walking has many health, social and environmental benefits. Cycling, scooting or walking to school helps children get their recommended hour of physical activity a day and maintain a healthy weight.

Bike to School Week is funded by the Bicycle Association on behalf of the cycle industry through its Bike Hub scheme.

Ask your child’s school to take part in Bike to School Week this June. For more information visit www.sustrans.org.uk/bike-school-week.