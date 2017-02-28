Top that – Scots are the most adventurous on Pancake Day

On this Shrove Tuesday, Brits aren’t expected to be particularly adventurous when it comes to pancakes with nearly half (43 per cent) opting for the classic lemon and sugar topping ...

However, new research, collated and analysed by Wren Kitchens, has found that with little variation across the country, it’s only the Scots who will be broadening their pancake palette by experimenting with a variety of toppings.

Less than a third (29 per cent) will be playing it safe with lemon and sugar; one in five (21 per cent) will opt for the sickly sweet chocolate spread (almost double the national average of 11 per cent) and 14 per cent will be drizzling theirs in the Canadian classic maple syrup (also double the national average).

With all those indulgent toppings, it’s no wonder that the average Scot plans on enjoying just three pancakes on Shrove Tuesday.

However, a further 12 per cent will be upping their game to sink a whopping five or six pancakes!

Although we are amongst the most adventurous in the country, how about adding a twist to those favourite classics to really get the mouthwatering:

For example:

A twist on lemon and sugar (29 per cent will opt for this topping)

Add raspberries for an extra layer of tangy sweetness, or grate lemon zest into the batter, and top with whipped lemon ricotta for an impressive dinner party dessert.

Seriously good chocolate spread (21 per cent will opt for this topping)

Melt dark chocolate and white chocolate together and drizzle over strawberries for a seriously indulgent pancake stack.

Maple syrup: Fruits of the forest (14 per cent will opt for this topping)

Fresh dark forest fruits, such as blackberries and cherries, work perfectly with maple syrup-soaked pancakes, as do walnuts for a smoky flavour.

Oat-ily delicious golden syrup (9 per cent will opt for this topping)

This sticky treat is a common ingredient in flapjacks, so couple it with oat pancakes or add a sprinkle of granola to your topping for a crunchy finish.

Bittersweet ice cream

And enjoy a spin on the classic ice cream sundae by making banana pancakes topped with a scoop of ice cream and whipped cream, or add an adult twist with coffee flavoured pancakes and Irish cream ice cream.

