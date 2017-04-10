Touch of Tartan afternoon tea appeal

The Stonehaven Chorus members have found themselves with a bit of a dilemma.

Waitresses Jennifer Macdonald, Evelyn Watt and Fiona Armstrong are appealing to locals to lend them three-tiered cake-stands, in order to display the copious amounts of delicious food being served at their forthcoming, Touch of Tartan Afternoon Tea Party.

The event is being hosted by The Chorus who shall also be and supplying musical entertainment.

If you can lend them a cake-stand, please contact any chorus member or telephone Evelyn on 01569-764439.

Their forthcoming afternoon party has been planned with a great deal of emphasis on creating the style and traditions associated with the serving of a Scottish afternoon tea.

To start the afternoon off on a good note, a glass of something refreshing will be offered and members of the chorus will entertain their guests by singing and playing favourite Scottish songs, encouraging those present to join in with the singing.

It is hoped that this unique event, with a Touch of Tartan, may encourage guests to dress befittingly or even don a kilt.

There will be various attractive stalls to browse, selling something to entice everyone and a wonderful grand Scottish hamper prize draw.

Doors open at 2.15pm and the short concert will commence at 2.45pm followed by a delicious afternoon tea.

Every effort is being taken to ensure that this will be an entertaining afternoon so why not gather some of your friends together and make a booking now!

Tickets must be purchased by advance booking as seating is reserved.

Alternatively, for those who cannot join them in the afternoon, they are also hosting a coffee morning from 10am to 12noon. Tickets for this event are available in advance or at the door.

Both events take place on Saturday, May 6, in St. Bridget’s Hall, Stonehaven and tickets are available from: Giulianotti’s, Evan St. Stonehaven, from members of The Stonehaven Chorus or by calling Evelyn on 01569-764439.

All profits from the day will assist The Stonehaven & District Choral Society in celebrating their 70th anniversary this year and its forthcoming tour to Hungary

The Stonehaven Chorus’ Spring Concert, ‘From Scotland to Hungary: a musical journey’ will be held on Sunday, May 21 in St.James’ Church at 7.30pm. See www.stonehavenchorus.co.uk