A90 at Charleston to close for bridge demolition

The contractor for the AWPR project is expecting to demolish the ‘old’ bridge carrying the A956 over the A90 at Charleston next weekend.

To enable the bridge to be demolished safely, the A90 will be subject to a full closure from around 8pm on Friday, November 3 until around 6am on Monday, November 6.

A number of sign-posted diversions will be in operation throughout this period, during which time the new Charleston Bridge will be closed for use, and the use of both the C5K and Wellington Road will be restricted to minimise conflicting movements.

These closures and restrictions are expected to have a significant impact on travel in and around the surrounding area and drivers are advised to consider their journey to avoid the A90 and A956 at Charleston, if possible.

*A90 northbound - Road users travelling northbound on the A90 will be diverted onto the C5K south of Charleston and will re-join the A90 north of Charleston. Road users travelling northbound on the A90 who wish to continue their journey on the A956 eastbound will follow the same diversion and then continue north to the roundabout at the south of the Bridge of Dee where they will be directed to the A956 via Great Southern Road and West Tullos Road.

*A90 southbound - Road users travelling southbound on the A90 will be diverted onto the new southbound diverge slip road north of Charleston and will re-join the A90 using the new southbound merge slip road south of Charleston. Road users travelling southbound on the A90 who wish to continue their journey on the A956 eastbound will follow the same diversion and then continue south to Findon Junction where they will be directed to rejoin the A90 travelling northbound and continue to the A956 using the diversion described above.

*A956 westbound - Road users travelling westbound on the A956 who wish to continue their journey on the A90 northbound or southbound will be diverted from the A956 to travel south on Wellington Road and Old Stonehaven Road to Findon Junction, where they will be able to join the A90 and continue northbound or southbound as required.

*C5K - Access to the C5K will be restricted during this period. Access will be available north of Charleston to join the A90 travelling northbound. Southbound access along the C5K will not be available, road users from this area who wish to travel on the A90 southbound may join the A90 southbound either at the roundabout at the south of the Bridge of Dee or at Findon Junction.

Wellington Road, between the A956 and Old Stonehaven Road - The section of Wellington Road between the A956 and Cove Road (C8K) will only be available in the southbound direction, with no access along this section for northbound traffic. Access from this area to the A90 northbound and southbound will be available via Wellington Road south of Cove Road (C8K), Old Stonehaven Road and Findon Junction. Access from this area to the A956 will be via the same route and the diversion for the A956 described above.

Once the bridge is demolished using specialist plant including breakers, the contractor will remove the debris and open the A90 at the earliest opportunity.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: "This is the most significant road closure the contractor has implemented as part of the works and we are anticipating that all approaches and the surrounding roads will be affected.

“Traffic will be diverted off and back onto the A90 via the C5K for those travelling north and via the slip roads for those travelling south. However, we would like to strongly advise road users that they should only travel via Charleston this weekend if it is absolutely necessary.

"Road users should plan their journey by reviewing the general traffic management information on the AWPR/B-T project site and both the Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeenshire Council websites, as well as observe all road signage. They should also avoid the area and surrounding local roads, if possible, and, where feasible, use alternative modes of transport while this closure is in place.”

The works planned for the A90 will only progress if weather conditions are favourable over the next few days.

The spokesperson added: "These demolition works are expected to take place this weekend in close proximity to traffic. We would therefore like to remind road users to apply more caution than usual when driving near these works for their own safety and the safety of the workforce. We would also like to encourage road users to observe all road signage and to allow more time than usual for their journey.”