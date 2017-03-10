A90 re-surfacing works near Stonehaven from Monday

£102,000 of resurfacing works are to begin on a section of the A90 north of Stonehaven from Monday night.

This section of the A90 is used by around 15,000 vehicles every day and it now requires upgrading to create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

The resurfacing improvements will begin on Monday (March 13) at 7.30pm and are programmed to take place over three nights, finishing at 6.30am on Thursday (March 16).

To ensure the safety of the work force and all trunk road users during the works, a convoy system shall be in operation each night; however this will be removed outside of working hours. Consultation has taken place with local residents in advance of the resurfacing to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements and to minimise any inconvenience.

Commenting on the improvements, Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s North East Representative, said: “The investment from Transport Scotland will help improve the general condition and safety of this section of the A90 for motorists by repairing any cracks, potholes or other issues in the road surface.

“We’ve taken steps to minimise disruption by planning the works to take place overnight to limit any impact to motorists, however we encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by using the Traffic Scotland website and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

Real-time journey planning information can be obtained by visiting www.trafficscotland.org or twitter @ trafficscotland.

Materials removed from the existing carriageway will be recycled using SEPA approved methods.