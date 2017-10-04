Bervie Braes to close next month

The Bervie Braes road (Redcliff to Invercarron Cottage) will close for the winter months on Monday, November 13 2017.

It will remain closed for 19 weeks, re-opening around mid-March.

The road closes in the winter months to reduce the risk of landslips, and while it is open it has a 3 tonne weight limit.

The Bervie Braes road was closed to traffic on 2009 after a series of dangerous landslips and remianed closed until 2013, when Aberdeenshire Councillors agreed to the road re-opening one-way from April to October.

Linking the Castle to the town, it is seen as a vital tourist link for Stonehaven.

Bright bollards currently line the route.