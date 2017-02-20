Family of young Inverbervie mother thank those who tried to save her

The family of a young Inverbervie woman who tragically lost her life in a road traffic accident at the weekend have thanked those who tried to save her.

23 year-old Hannah Davies from Inverbervie was travelling on the A92 between Kinneff and Inverbervie on Saturday morning with her 13 month old daughter when her black Nissan Note left the road.

Emergency services including a hekimed were quickly on the scene, but sadly Hannah died from her injuries. Her daughter escaped unhurt and is said to be “safe and well”.

Sergeant Malcolm Kinross, Road Policing Unit, North East Division said:-”First of all, I would say that all our thoughts are with the friends and family of Hannah at this utterly devastating time. I would like to thank everyone who assisted at the scene. Our investigation is still at an early stage and I am appealing for anyone who was aware of a black Nissan Note at around 1050 am on 18/2/2017 on the A92 Inverbervie to Kinneff road, to contact the Police on 101”

Hannah’s family have said “We would like to thank the folk who stopped to try and help our daughter as well as the emergency services and the hospital”