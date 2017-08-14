Fatal road crash near Marykirk kills two

Investigations are continuing following a fatal road crash near Marykirk at the weekend.

A 31-year-old man and 26-year-old woman were killed in the one-vehicle crash on the A937 Montrose to Laurencekirk road at Marykirk Bridge in the early hours of Sunday (August 13).

A second male was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The road was closed for 17 hours while police carried out investigations into the incident.

The scene is the exact same spot where a young female driver died in July last year following a collision with the same low stone wall.