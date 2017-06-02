Findon A90 sliproad closed this weekend

A contraflow will be in place on the A90 at Findon this weekend from 8pm tonight (Friday June 2), to 6am on Monday (June 5), as part of the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) project.

Diversion routes will be sign-posted.

Road users heading northbound on the A90 can either exit at Findon or continue their journey using the contraflow, which will re-direct traffic onto the southbound carriageway. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction on the southbound carriageway during these works.

Road users travelling north who would normally join the A90 at Findon should follow the C5K to Charleston where they will have access via the Charleston on-slip.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “These traffic management measures are necessary to enable the contractor to undertake pavement works in the area, while enhancing the safety of road workers and road users.

“We would like to encourage road users who need to travel through or nearby this area over this weekend to plan their journeys in advance so they can reach their destination safely and on time.

“The contractor has been working closely with Police Scotland and the local authorities to ensure that users of this key junction can safely complete their journeys while these works are underway. However, as with all changes to road layout, we advise road users to drive more cautiously than usual.

“We would like to thank road users for their continued patience during these construction works.”