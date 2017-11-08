Have your say on proposed bus network changes

Stagecoach is inviting customers across Aberdeenshire to provide feedback on new bus timetable proposals.

The company is encouraging customers to have a look at the proposals and share their thoughts, whether in support of the revisions or by highlighting any concerns. Proposals include the following changes - Stagecoach North Scotland X7 journeys between Aberdeen and Stonehaven will be renumbered X6. An additional morning journey is proposed to be added to service 4 in Stonehaven to provide an earlier arrival in Stonehaven in response to local requests.

The local bus operator has continued to assess and review the network, looking at the punctuality, reliability and usage of the routes particularly during the busy morning and afternoon peak periods. The operator has also been looking at opportunities to improve the services and connections that are offered by the bus services using the feedback received from its customers.

There is also a proposal to reduce the number of evening journeys between Portlethen and Stonehaven to reflect the current level of usage. It is proposed that there will be a two-hourly service, rather than the current hourly service. Portlethen to Aberdeen will remain an hourly service in the evenings.

The proposed timetables are now available to view at stagecoachbus.com, all feedback is welcomed to nscotmarketing@stagecoachbus.com. with a deadline of November 17.