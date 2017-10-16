Laurencekirk junction options to be on show - at last

A welcome step in the drawn-out saga of the Laurencekirk Junction Improvement Scheme on the A90 comes on October 30, when locals and other road users can view and comment on options under consideration.

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf said: “Since we appointed design consultants last September, we have been working hard to identify and undertake an initial assessment of options for the planned improvements at Laurencekirk.

“We are now able to let the public see and comment on the options that are under consideration for this much-needed upgrade..

“I would encourage as many people as possible to attend the exhibition or view the material online and give us their views. All comments received will be considered as we look to identify a preferred option next year.”

Details of the options exhibition are: Monday, October 30 from noon to 7 pm at the St Laurence Hall, 7 Conveth Place, Laurencekirk, AB30 1AD.