New bridge to open following Cookney road closure

The contractor for the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) project is expected to permanently open a new bridge on the C25K Bridge of Muchalls to Burnhead Road next week following a short-term closure of the C24K Cookney Road.

The contractor is expected to close the road during the morning of Wednesday 27 September and then reopen it permanently on Sunday night, 1 October.

This will enable them to complete the road connections between the new bridge on the C25K Bridge of Muchalls to Burnhead Road to the existing C24K Cookney Road.

The contractor will sign-post the diversion. Drivers heading north should travel via the C25K Muchalls to Burnhead Road, the C12K Bridge of Muchalls to Netherley Road, the B979 Netherley Road and C13K Lairhillock to Portlethen Road. The reverse journey should be used by those travelling south.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “The new bridge on the C25K Bridge of Muchalls to Burnhead Road opened temporarily to traffic earlier this month but it is necessary to close the road to enable some finishing works to be completed, including connections to the existing road, before it can open permanently.

“These works will be taking place in close proximity to road users. We would therefore like to remind road users to apply more caution than usual when driving near these works for their own safety and the safety of the workforce. We would also like to encourage road users to observe all road signage and to allow more time than usual for their journey.

“Road users may also find it useful to plan their journeys in advance by reviewing the general traffic management information on the AWPR/B-T project site and both the Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeenshire Council websites.”