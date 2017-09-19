New sliproad brings traffic relief to Stonehaven

The new A90 southbound slip road which has been constructed as part of the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) project, has reduced the levels of traffic travelling through Stonehaven via the B979 at Glenury Road by almost half during peak travelling times.

The traffic data, collected and analysed by Aberdeenshire Council, compares traffic flow volumes from the B979 at Glenury Road before and after the contraflow was put in place on the A90, as well as after the new A90 southbound slip road was open to traffic.

It shows that traffic on the B979 at Glenury Road initially increased by 23 per cent during busy travelling periods and by 14 per cent daily as drivers attempted to avoid the contraflow on the A90.

However, once the new A90 southbound slip road opened to traffic and drivers no longer had to drive through Stonehaven to travel southbound or reach the south side of Stonehaven, traffic on the B979 at Glenury Road reduced by 43 per cent during busy periods, between 4pm and 7pm, and by 33 per cent daily.

By comparison, the data also shows that traffic flows on the B979 at Glenury Road reduced by 39 per cent during busy periods and by 23 per cent daily when compared with traffic levels prior to the A90 contraflow being put in place.

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Jobs and Fair Work, Keith Brown, said: “Expectations are high that the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route will bring numerous benefits to the north east and, given these early results, it is on track to deliver. Indeed, the difference a single slip-road is making to the local community in Stonehaven is quite exceptional, demonstrating some of the key benefits which will soon be felt across the north east. It has already substantially reduced the number of journeys through the town, enhancing the safety of the local community and reducing congestion, making Stonehaven a more attractive place for people to visit and enjoy.

“The north east has much to look forward to, the new road is scheduled to open this coming winter and over the next three decades, it is expected to bring in an additional £6 billion to the economy and create around 14,000 new jobs.”

Councillor Jim Gifford, Leader of Aberdeenshire Council added: “It’s pleasing to see improvements on the route so soon after the works have been completed.

“The new configuration means that longer distance trips no longer need to pass through the town, freeing up capacity for local traffic and making it a more pleasant environment for the community.

“Our transport officers were able to identify opportunities for the early completion of the slip lanes, which is a great example of the joint working approach to bringing benefits of this project to communities as early as possible.”

Aberdeen City Council Co-Leader Councillor Jenny Laing said: “The reduction in traffic for Stonehaven is fantastic news as our investment in the AWPR/B-T was part of our £560million investment in infrastructure around Aberdeen designed to work together to help make traffic flow easier.

“We are looking forward to the AWPR opening and realise the benefits for everyone who travels around the city, whether by car, bus, lorry, cycling or by walking.”