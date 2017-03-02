Nominate your favourite employee for the Stagecoach Champion Awards

Stagecoach Group has launched its 2017 Champions Awards for employees and is inviting bus and coach passengers in the East of Scotland to nominate their favourite member of staff for the Customer Service Champions Award.

This is the eighth year of the company’s Group-wide Champions Awards which recognise staff achievements in a number of categories including safety, environment, health, innovation, community and customer service.

The awards are open to employees across Stagecoach’s bus and rail operations in the UK and North America.and around 150 staff members have been honoured for their outstanding efforts over the past seven years.

Stagecoach East Scotland is calling on the help of local bus customers to nominate their favourite employee – it could be a driver, customer service assistant, inspector or any other member of the Stagecoach team.

All employees nominated will be in with a chance of winning a gold, silver or bronze champions award along with a cash prize.

In addition, customers who nominate a winning employee will also receive a cash prize*. The customer who nominates a gold award-winning employee will receive £500, the customer who puts forward a silver award-winning employee will receive £250 and the customer who nominates a bronze award-winning employee will receive £125.

Jon Oakey, acting general manager of Stagecoach East Scotland, said: “We know many of our staff have a great relationship with our customers and the job they do is appreciated by many local people. This is a chance for our customers to help local staff gain recognition at a national level as well as potentially winning a prize themselves.

“We hope people will take the time to nominate their favourite Stagecoach employee across the East of Scotland.”

Customers who wish to nominate an employee should visit www.stagecoachbus.com or email: champions@stagecoachgroup.com to give details of the staff member and an explanation of why they believe the employee deserves to win an award. The deadline for nominations is midnight on Friday, May 26 May.

For further information visit: www.stagecoach.com