Overnight closure of B979 New Mains of Ury this weekend

Road closure to enable preparatory works for A90 bridge demolition.

The B979 will close between New Mains of Ury and Glenury Road in Stonehaven from 8pm this Friday (February 17) and will reopen at 6am on Saturday (February 18) as part of the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route/Balmedie to Tipperty (AWPR/B-T) project.

The road closure will allow the construction contractor to install apparatus under the A90 bridge in advance of bridge demolition and reconstruction works.

Diversions will be signposted. Road users heading north from Stonehaven should travel via B979 David Street, Allardice Street and then the A957 Bridgefield, Dunnottar Avenue up to Glasslaw junction. They should then turn right onto the A92, known locally as the Coast Road (Dunfermline to Stonehaven Road), which leads to the A90.

Road users heading south into Stonehaven should travel via the B979 New Mains of Ury before turning left to join the A90 heading north towards Aberdeen. They should then leave the A90 at the Newtonhill flyover junction and re-join the A90 heading south, which will allow them to exit at Glasslaw junction back into Stonehaven where the A90 meets the A92 (the Coast Road). Safe access for pedestrians and cyclists will be maintained throughout the road closure.

Further details on this can be found at http://www.transport.gov.scot/road/aberdeen-western-peripheral-route/traffic-management

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “This coming weekend will see the temporary closure of the B979 between the AWPR/B-T project offices and Glenury Road at Stonehaven. This closure will allow essential preparatory works for upcoming bridge demolition works to be carried out safely.

“This road is a well-used commuter route and the contractor has timed this closure to minimise the impact it may have on road users. However, we would like to encourage those drivers who would consider using this route at weekends to plan their journey in advance. They should also give themselves additional travelling time so that they can reach their destination safely and on time.”

“We thank road users in advance for their patience during this period.”

When complete, the AWPR/B-T will help to reduce congestion, cut journey times, improve safety and lower pollution in Aberdeen City Centre. It will also enable local authorities to develop public transport solutions.

The AWPR/B-T project is expected to bring in an additional £6 billion to the north-east economy and create around 14,000 jobs over the next 30 years, including more than 1,000 jobs for the construction industry. There will also be tangible benefits for the business community and road users with better journey time reliability and reduced congestion.