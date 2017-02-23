Overnight road closures on B979 New Mains of Ury

The B979 will close for two nights between New Mains of Ury and Glenury Road in Stonehaven this weekend as part of the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route/Balmedie to Tipperty (AWPR/B-T) project.

The road will close at 8pm on Friday (February 24) and Saturday (February 25) and will reopen the following morning at 6am.

Further traffic management will also be in place on the A90, which will be reduced to one lane in each direction between 8pm and 6am each night from Friday, February 24 until Sunday, February 26.

The road and lane closures will allow the construction contractor to safely install apparatus under the A90 bridge and undertake other preparatory works in advance of the demolition and reconstruction of the A90 bridge at Stonehaven.

Diversions will be signposted. Road users heading north from Stonehaven should travel via B979 David Street, Allardice Street and then the A957 Bridgefield, Dunnottar Avenue up to Glasslaw junction. They should then turn right onto the A92, known locally as the Coast Road (Dunfermline to Stonehaven Road), which leads to the A90.

Road users heading south into Stonehaven should travel via the B979 New Mains of Ury before turning left to join the A90 heading north towards Aberdeen. They should then leave the A90 at the Newtonhill flyover junction and re-join the A90 heading south, which will allow them to exit at Glasslaw junction back into Stonehaven where the A90 meets the A92 (the Coast Road).

Safe access for pedestrians and cyclists will be maintained throughout the road closure.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “The intention was to complete the installation of apparatus underneath the A90 bridge, which spans the B979, last weekend, but this proved to be more complex than initially thought. Additional works are required to ensure the apparatus is fitted securely, and it is therefore necessary to temporarily close the B979 for two nights this coming weekend.

“We are aware that this is a popular commuter route and therefore the contractor has timed these closures to minimise the impact on road users. We would like to encourage those drivers who would consider using this route at weekend nights to plan their journey in advance. They should also give themselves additional travelling time so that they can reach their destination safely.”

"We thank road users in advance for their patience during this period."