Southbound lane closure on A90 at Stonehaven from next week

Traffic management will be installed overnight on Sunday February 12 on the A90 southbound carriageway and will remain in place for two weeks as part of the Aberdeen Western peripheral Route (AWPR) project.

The lane closure, which will be implemented by 6am on Monday February 13, is expected to add between 10 and 20 minutes to journeys during morning and evening peak travelling periods for road users heading south. The traffic management will be monitored throughout the two week period and will be revised, if required.

The lane closure on the southbound carriageway is an extension of ongoing works, which required overnight lane closures on the A90 at Stonehaven. As such, an overnight lane closure will still be in place on the northbound carriageway each night during this period between the hours of 8pm and 6am.

The works will enable the contractor to install safety barriers, which will enhance the safety of workers and road users, as well as undertake enabling works for the next stage of the A90 bridge demolition and reconstruction works.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “This lane closure may result in a build-up of southbound traffic on the approaches to the bridge, which carries the A90 over the B979, during busy periods, but these works are essential to the construction of the new bridge on the A90.

“The lane closure will bring road users into close proximity with workers, so we are strongly encouraging road users to apply more caution than usual when driving through or nearby this section of the A90. Road users should also observe the 50mph speed restriction and road signage to enhance their safety, as well as the safety of others.

“We would like to thank road users for their continued patience and support during the construction of this major infrastructure project.”

The works at Stonehaven require the existing A90 bridge to be demolished and replaced. These works will initially focus on demolishing and replacing the southbound carriageway. Once this is complete, the northbound carriageway will be demolished and replaced.

When complete, the AWPR/B-T will help to reduce congestion, cut journey times, improve safety and lower pollution in Aberdeen City Centre. It will also enable local authorities to develop public transport solutions.

For the latest traffic management information, visit the AWPR/B-T project site.

Traffic management is subject to change.