A woman was taken to hospital in last night (Monday, February 13) after her car flipped on to its roof while driving along Ann Street.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police attended Ann St, Stonehaven, just after 6pm following reports of a car on its roof.

Photo courtesy of Gavin Park.

“Scottish Fire & Rescue Service and Scottish Ambulance Service were also in attendance. The female driver of the vehicle was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a precaution. No serious injuries. “