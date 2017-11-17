Upgrade for Banchory paths

Banchory Paths Association (BPA) have confirmed that they are now in a position to progress with the upgrade of two paths in the Burnett Park area.

After two years of hard work, the group now have permission from the landowner (Forestry Commission Scotland) and sufficient funding to move forward with the project.

A contractor has been appointed (CR Contracting (North) of Ballogie) and work is scheduled to start on Monday, November 20, lasting approximately six days.

The paths to be upgraded are the path from Corsee Road to the old railway line, near Burnett Park and the old railway line itself, Eastwards, towards the junction with the forestry access path. The first of these paths was one which was washed out recently after a water main burst

The work will necessitate temporary closure of these paths, whilst diggers and other machinery are working, however the paths will be open outside working hours. BPA would like to thank all those who have so generously donated towards this work namely: Tesco bags of help, The Cooperative, Marr Area projects, WH Smith, Banchory Rotary Club and many members of the public.

Banchory Paths Association volunteers have also put in many hours of work, during the last year, by cutting back vegetation on these paths to save on contactor time and costs. It is still possible to donate to the project and anyone wishing to do so can donate through the charities aid Foundation: https://cafdonate.cafonline.org/7203 Alternatively contact bpabanchorycommittee@gmail.com