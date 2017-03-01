Views sought on public transport in Kincardine and Mearns

Kincardine and Mearns Citizens Advice Bureau (KAMCAB) have launched a new social policy campaign ‘On the right track’ to gather community opinion on how life is impacted by transport in the area.

As well as conducting a survey of those living and working in the Kincardine and Mearns area KAMCAB will be hosting ‘KAMJAM’ on Saturday, March 4, in Stonehaven Town Hall.

KAMJAM is a community meet up which will enable a creative, positive discussion about transport to take place.

Bureau Manager Jane Neilson-Adams said: “We are aware of the difficulties people face accessing transport throughout the area and the impact this has on their ability to access services in both a cost and time effective way. We want to hear about the challenges people face and what they feel the solutions could be.”

Outreach worker Rose Burgoyne said: “We have already had a great response to our survey but want to hear from as many people as possible, from those who are regularly using public transport to those who tend to rely on the car all the time.

‘‘ The KAMJAM will give everyone a chance to have their say about how things can be improved.”

Members of the public can drop in to Stonehaven Town Hall between 10am and 3pm on Saturday.

KAMCAB are also inviting those living and working in Kincardine and Mearns to complete their transport survey – the link can be found on their website www.kamcab.org.uk