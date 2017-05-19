Vintage Tea toasts Dementia friendly Portlethen

Last Thursday, Dementia Friendly Portlethen hosted a Vintage Tea and Information Event in Portlethen Library as part of Aberdeenshire’s Wellbeing Festival.

“Dementia Friendly Portlethen is working towards a community in which people living with dementia can stay safely and happily for longer, “ said Councillor Alison Evison, one of the founders of the group.

“We are supported by colleagues from Dementia Friendly Aberdeenshire, Aberdeenshire Voluntary Action, and the NHS as well as by Asda and Lethen Park Care Home,” she continued. “Members of the Senior Section of Portlethen Guides helped decorate the library for the Vintage Tea and the library staff produced inspiring displays to invoke memories.”

“Many people from across the community attended our Vintage Tea and enjoyed a chat with representatives of organisations supporting people living with dementia and their carers. We were particularly grateful to have Portlethen Men’s Shed at the event.”

Dementia Friendly Portlethen is open to new members, and anyone interested should contact Cllr Alison Evison on Cllr.a.evison@aberdeenshire.gov.uk