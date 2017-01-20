Vote for Befriending

Kincardine and Deeside Befriending is a beneficiary of the Co-op Local Community Fund and is looking for more people to join their cause.

Brigitte Matthews, Senior Co-ordinator said: “We have been selected to receive funding from the Co-op Local Community Fund.

“It means that we will get a contribution towards our much-needed befriending scheme for older people. But we need help.

“The more support we get, the more funding we could receive. So if you’re a Co-op member at any of the local stores log in to your Co-op Membership account or call 0800 023 4708 and choose us.”

Co-op members get 1% of everything they spend on Co-op products to give to a local cause that matters to them. You can now apply to be one of these causes for the next round of funding, running from April to September 2017.