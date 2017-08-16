Weightwatcher Leisha looking for a new home

The Scottish SPCA is seeking a new home for Leisha the eight years-old staffie who has lost a massive 9kg in their care.

Scotland's animal welfare charity began caring for this adorable girl after her owner could no longer look after her.

Scottish SPCA Aberdeen Centre Manager Graeme Innes said: “Leisha arrived into our care 153 days ago and has been through an amazing transformation in that time.

“She’s looking for a home where she can continue her weight-loss and won’t be fed too many treats as she’s still watching her weight.

“Don’t let her age fool you, she’s had a second wind and finds life so much fun. She loves to play football and could even give the professionals a run for their money! After a game of footie she will happily settle down for a nice big cuddle and a snooze.”

Graeme added, “If anyone would like to meet Leisha or one of her friends they should pop along to the centre any day (closed Tuesday) 10am to 4pm.”

Anyone who can offer Leisha a suitable new home is being asked to contact the Scottish SPCA’s centre in Aberdeen on 03000 999 999.