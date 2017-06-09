Well-known former Laurencekirk man dies aged 69

A former employee with the Kincardineshire Observer and a well-known face in Laurencekirk, Bill Strachan, has died aged 69.

Bill, a former pupil of Laurencekirk Secondary School, served his apprenticeship as a printer with Alan “Cappie” Taylor and worked on the Observer before moving to the Montrose Review.

After a spell with the Brechin Advertiser, Bill moved to Dundee where he became manager of the copy shop at the University of Abertay.

Bill was a Freemason and served in the Territorial Army.

A popular entertainer, he played the bagpipes, harmonica and guitar as well as performing as lead singer in a folk trio.

A divorcee, Bill is survived by his long-term partner Beryl McRae, daughter Liz, son Rae, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Bill died on May 19 at Roxburghe House in Dundee after a short battle with cancer.

A collection at his funeral raised £476.60 for Roxburghe House and Ward 32 at Ninewells Hospital.