Wild West Night in aid of two causes

Don your checked shirt, Cowboy hat and boots on for a Wild West night in Stonehaven in aid of two causes.

The fundraiser is to raise money for Befriend a Child and SABRC (Scottish Animal Behaviour and Rescue Centre), near Forfar, on Saturday, March 4 at Stonehaven Bowling Club.

Fancy dress is not compulsory.

There will be a raffle, which has been supporrted by local companies.

Music will be provided by a DJ and country band Craig Duncan and the Outlaws Country from Aberdeen.

The event is from 7.30pm to 1am.

Tickets cost £10 and must be pre-purchased.

For more information or to buy tickets please contact Louise Cormack on Facebook or by telephoning 07769585652.