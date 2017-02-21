Young Farmers host Northern Spotlights

The annual Young Farmers Northern Spotlights Competition has taken place at the Thainstone Exchange, with a record crowd of nearly 600 people being entertained by teams of local Young Farmers.

Five teams took part in the competition which sees them go head-to-head each performing a 10-minute sketch to wow the judges.

To make the hard decision were judges; Mr Allan Grant, a former North Region and National Chairman; Miss Anna Dickinson, a past Perthshire district and East Region Chairperson and producer of East Fife’s Cabaret act for the last two years; and Mrs Anne Hamilton, a past Bigger Young Farmers member and producer of Carluke Young Farmers’ concerts and winning West Talent Spots.

All five teams were of a high standard with Alford and Mid Deeside (89 points) coming out on top with their performance ‘Half Baked’, Turriff JAC being a close second (88 points) with ‘CS AYE: Murder at Ingliston’, and Deveron & Speyside District’s ‘Cindi and the Munters’ being placed third (84 points).

Also taking to the stage were Strichen JAC (83 points) with their ‘Undate-a-Bull’ and Echt Young Farmers’ Club with ‘Planet Echt’ (81 points).

New for this year was the Marr Salver, presented by Miss Katherine Marr, for the Best Individual Act in the competition.

This was awarded to Murray Stephen of Turriff for his performance as ‘Inspector Clueless’. In reserve was Ellie Robertson of Deveron & Speyside District with her performance as ‘The Fairy’.

Sponsoring the event was W & W Mackie Agricultural Agents and Haulage, with continued support from Thainstone Events and the ANM Group.

After the competition the venue transformed itself again to host a disco for competitors and friends, with over 350 people dancing until the early hours.

Commenting, one of the event organisers said: “Well done must go to all the competitors as this competition takes a huge amount of effort and commitment.

“Thank you to all stewards and supporters who helped out on the night.”

