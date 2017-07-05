Buchan beat Stonehaven thanks to late own goal

Stonehaven Ladies welcomed Buchan Ladies at the weekend for a second v third placed clash.

Buchan were playing a high defensive line and the first few minutes saw a number of close offside calls as Stoney tried to spring the defensive trap. It looked like Kennedy had put in Gordon to finish neatly until the ref’s whistle pulled play back.

The opener was only a matter of time and came when Smart’s late run from midfield left her free with time to pick her spot low to the keepers right for 1-0.

K. Townsend nearly made it two, dribbling into the box in the inside right channel and hitting a low, right-foot shot which the keeper turned away low down by her left hand post.

Keeper Imray had only been required for a couple of quick collections of through balls but she could do little about the Buchan equaliser when it came.

Buchan’s ex Stoney midfielder ran across the box from left to right and unleashed an exocet which Imray could do little about for 1-1 on the stroke of half time.

Speedy right back Smith was replaced by experienced McBay for Stoney and Stoney enjoyed goalden spell just after halftime.

Urquhart was featuring prominently down the right and she stood the perfect cross to the back post where Stoney arrived in numbers with Gordon winning the race ahead of Kennedy and Townsend to force the ball home.

However, Buchan changed their shape with their centre backs being released forward and they began to overrun Stoney’s midfield.

Buchan equalised following several minutes of pressure when a corner was half cleared and returned with interest being slammed high into the net from the edge of the box.

Unfortunately, for all their huffing and puffing, Stoney’s early domination was behind them and Buchan snatched a painful winner by way of an own goal as a corner was sliced passed Imray into the Stoney net.